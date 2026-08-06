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We're delighted to announce that our newest section is open. It promotes interdisciplinary contributions ranging from vehicle technology to policy, and the infrastructure to support the transition to efficient and climate-resilient transport systems.
Our journal is commited to supporting Early Career Researchers build their profiles and advance research in their field. Submit your research to our journal or get in touch to discuss how we can best support you.
This Topic, co-led by a key contributor to the WEF’s 2025 Top Ten Emerging Technologies Report, explores the use of collaborative sensing systems into transport networks, aiming to make urban mobility safer, more efficient and environmentally sustainable.
From autonomous systems to sustainable fuels, logistics, and human-centered design—bring boundary‑pushing ideas that bridge disciplines and drive impact. Exploring emerging tech, policy, equity, accessibility, or climate resilience? Share bold topics.
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Transport Safety
Qatar Transportation and Traffic Safety Center, Qatar University
Doha, Qatar
Associate Editor
Transport Safety
Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Transport Safety
University of South Florida
Tampa, United States
Associate Editor
Transport Safety