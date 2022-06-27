Scope

Freight Transport and Logistics encompasses all managerial decisions regarding the design, operation and control of the distribution chain processes in an efficient and cost-effective way. In this section, we focus on freight transport and logistics, considering all important operational, tactical and strategic transport and logistics processes in the supply chain. Efficient and effective movement of goods is key for a high-performing economy and a healthy society.

Several economic, societal and environmental developments indicate the importance of efficient freight transport and logistics. The transport industry represents an important part of the economy. Several projections show important growth figures for freight transport of road, rail and water. Moreover, due the growing e-commerce volumes, a greater diversity of faster delivery modes are needed. Contrary to this expected growth, the current resource utilization is not very efficient (leading to empty movements and underutilized capacity). The urbanization trend leads to larger cities, emptying the countryside and small towns. Following this evolution, we need to control good flows within these urban areas to reduce impact on living conditions (congestion, pollution, mobility, etc.), but without penalizing the key city activities. Transport externalities (road congestion, CO2 emissions, noise, etc.), are an important and growing concern for companies, policymakers and people.

Topics of relevance for the Freight Transport and Logistics section are long-haul transportation (multi-modal transport, network design, (empty) container repositioning, hub locations, etc.), short-haul transportation (city and last mile logistics, vehicle routing problems, etc.), warehousing, emerging topics (physical internet, synchromodality, data-driven logistics, etc.). From a methodological point of view, we encourage submissions from the operations management/research perspective, and from a transport economics perspective. We are also very interested in multi-disciplinary work within the Freight Transport and Logistics domain.