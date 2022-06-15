Scope

The Freight Transport and Logistics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on efficient, sustainable, resilient and cost-effective management of distribution chain processes.

The Freight Transport and Logistics section welcomes submissions in various domains of freight transport and logistics, which contribute to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of supply chain processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

emerging topics (physical internet, synchromodality, data-driven logistics, circularity, shared economy, digital marketplaces, crowd logistics)

long-haul transportation (multi-modal transport, network design, container repositioning, hub locations)

advanced analytics (digital twins, artificial intelligence, agent based modelling and smartification)

city logistics (micro consolidation centres, alternative delivery points, automation such as drones, autonomous delivery robots and connected vehicles)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the operational, tactical, and strategic aspects of transport and logistics processes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the efficient and cost-effective management of distribution chain processes, long-haul transportation, short-haul transportation, warehousing, and emerging topics in freight transport and logistics, contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Freight Transport & Logistics section does not consider studies focusing on Passenger Transportation, Non-Logistics Supply Chain Management, High-Level Economic Analyses, Historical Analyses, Unrelated Technological Developments, Policy and Regulatory Studies and Discussions Without Solutions as they do not have a direct focus on transportation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of freight transport and logistics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.