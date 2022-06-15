Scope

The Transport Safety section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing safety across various modes of transport.

Led by Dr. Grigorios Fountas from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the Transport Safety section welcomes submissions in the various domains of transportation safety, which address the current challenges and future needs for sustainable and secure mobility.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

collision-avoidance in connected and conventional environments

connected, cooperative, and automated mobility (CCAM)

highly automated vehicles and their safety implications

micro-mobility in urban and semi-urban environments

reducing crashes caused by human factors

analysing and mitigating crash injury severity

safety and resilience under disruptive or rare events (including pandemics)

safety in low- and medium-income countries

safety issues in logistics and freight transport

comprehensive safety frameworks, including the Safe System Approach

vulnerable users of transport infrastructure

safety perceptions related to emerging transport technologies

evaluation of integrated safety countermeasures or management systems

the nexus of climate change, sustainability and transport safety

equitable provision of safety for all transport users

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth contribution to the various aspects of transportation safety, aiming to improve the well-being of the population and advancing research and practice for sustainable and equitable mobility.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the safety in transportation in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Transport Safety section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general policy or organizational initiatives without a clear and substantive connection to key dimensions of transport safety or analysing safety-related data and trends. Submissions to the Transport Safety section are expected to demonstrate methodological rigour through the application of advanced analytical approaches and comprehensive analysis of quantitative, qualitative, or mixed-methods data.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful findings in the field of transportation safety to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.