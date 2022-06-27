Scope

The mobility of passengers and goods is a necessity for anyone. Whether for work or leisure reasons in the case of passenger transport or to facilitate the proper functioning of supply chains in the case of freight transport, mobility is essential for economic and social development throughout the world, as revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, although mobility and transport provide important benefits, they also generate negative costs for society that can affect the health and well-being of the population.

In addition to environmental costs, transport safety is one of the main concerns to achieve sustainable mobility. Unsafe mobility is not sustainable- no victim of transport or mobility is acceptable. Although zero risk does not exist, ambitious policies that set goals of zero accidents and zero fatalities in transport contribute to reducing the accident rates.

Road safety continues to be a public health problem around the world and, mainly, in the least developed countries. In developed countries, although important advances have been made, there is still a great concern in certain areas (urban, due to traffic heterogeneity) with certain types of users (vulnerable users and the elderly), and with new forms of mobility (scooters, PMV, etc.) and new technologies (autonomous, electric and connected vehicles).

Although air, sea and rail trips are very safe in most regions of the world, it is still necessary to analyze the causes of those accidents to try to avoid them. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has generated a significant reduction in passengers in public transport modes due to mobility restrictions (interurban and international), but above all due to the perception of a greater risk of contagion (in urban areas, and also in air and rail modes), moving passengers towards the road and other forms of mobility (urban micro-mobility and active mobility) that may be less safe because they are vulnerable users.

The Safety section is interested in ongoing challenges and future needs for all transport modes (air, maritime, rail and road) with special attention, but not limited, to the following safety-related topics:

• Collision-avoidance and connected-vehicle technologies

• Connected, cooperative and automated mobility (CCAM)

• Data monitoring programs

• Highly automated vehicles

• Micro-mobility in urban environment

• Multimodal transport systems for passengers and goods

• Reducing accidents caused by human factors

• Safety and resilience under disruptive events (including pandemics)

• Safety in low- and medium-income countries

• Safety issues in logistics and freight transport

• Safety management systems

• Smart, sustainable, safe and resilient operations

• Vulnerable users