Scope

Transportation contributes to the general societal development on the one hand, and, on the other hand, imposes several effects. The key elements of this are the nitrous oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) that comprise outdoor (urban and rural) air pollution - which causes both environmental as well as health problems, and the release of Greenhouse Gases (GHG), which contribute to climate change. To deal with these effects as well as to develop cleaner and more efficient transportation system theoretical and empirical research must be conducted, along with joint efforts taken by the transportation emission experts and governing institutions on a local, national and global level.

The specialty section Transportation Emissions welcomes articles and reviews that take up the methodologies of transportation emissions measurement and evaluation/projection/modelling studies. The section will publish cutting edge research covering the present state of the field as well as technological developments that will lead to a fundamental change in the transportation emissions issue.

Both passenger and freight transportation will be covered. Modes of interest include private automobile, buses, trains, ferries and aviation (passenger transportation) as well as trucking, marine, rail, and aviation freight services. Our scope is to reach consensus on the key trends and solutions for both passenger and freight transportation on local, national and global level.

Topics of interest include ongoing challenges and future needs for:

1. Land transportation - emissions from hybrids and electric vehicles; engine and exhaust aftertreatment developments of cars trucks and buses; road-transportation emission measurement technologies focusing on real world emissions techniques; alternative fuels emissions; emission modeling systems; intelligent transportation systems; big data in road-transportation emissions; strategies to decarbonize passenger/trucking and rail passenger/freight transportation; non-CO2 GHG emissions; emissions trading systems; policy challenges.

2. Water transportation -GHG emissions from local, regional and global shipping; mitigation options and potentials for reducing GHG emissions; marine propulsion aftertreatment systems; emission modeling systems; emissions trading systems; policy challenges.

>3. Air transportation -GHG and NOx emissions; sustainable fuels; emission management; emission modeling systems; emissions trading systems; policy challenges.