Scope

The increasing pressure for achieving societal goals (e.g., improvement of well-being, sustainable human settlements, clean energy promotion, combatting climate change) within the transport sector will be one of the main drivers for the development of smart transport and logistics.

To what extent this potential will be materialized depends on its design and management as well as on the availability of advanced modelling tools for supporting transport system analysis. The combined development of different emerging technologies (e.g., internet of things, big data, blockchain and artificial intelligence) boosts innovation in transportation system modelling for capturing the opportunities offered by the integration of Transportation Systems Modeling (TSM) with Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITSs).

The Transportation Systems Modeling section covers all scientific, fundamental, and methodological aspects of transportation systems considering all modes of transport, on theoretical and innovative models related to analysis and simulation, design and assessment, planning, management, and operations control.

Transportation Systems plays a major role in human mobility and covers different areas including, but not limited to:

Traffic flow theory and network flow theory models Vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow, including micromobility Transport and society impact models Travel demand & activity models & Activity Models User behavioral models Calibration and validation of transportation models Network demand–supply interaction models, including dynamic traffic assignment Transport – land use interaction modelling Multimodal network management and traffic control Mobility/logistics as a service, including self-organizing logistics Transportation systems design and the decision-making process Methods for the evaluation and comparison of transportation systems Resilient transportation systems Emerging technologies to support traffic management and control, including users’ travel suggestions Intelligent transportation systems Shared, electric and connected mobility Connected and autonomous vehicles Cooperative intelligent transport systems

All studies should include methodological or applied contribution at the network or at the link level. Aspects related to logistics, environment, communication (focusing on wireless networking aspects) or vehicular automation (e.g., vision) should be submitted to the other sections of the Frontiers in Future Transportation Journal depending on the focus of the study.