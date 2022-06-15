Scope

The Transportation Systems Modeling section is committed to publishing research that focuses on the development and application of advanced models for transport systems.

Under the direction of Prof. Antonio Comi from the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the Transportation Systems Modeling section welcomes submissions in various areas of transportation systems modeling that combine theoretical and practical aspects to improve the planning, design, management, control and operations of transport systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

calibration and validation of transportation models

connected and autonomous vehicles

cooperative intelligent transport systems

emerging technologies to support traffic management and control, including users' travel suggestions

intelligent transportation systems

methods for planning transportation systems

methods for the evaluation and comparison of transportation systems

mobility/logistics as a service, including self-organizing logistics

multimodal network management and traffic control

network demand-supply interaction models, including dynamic traffic assignment

resilient transportation systems

shared, electric and connected mobility

transport and society impact models

transport-land use interaction modeling

traffic flow theory and network flow theory models

travel demand and activity models

user behavioral models

vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow, including micromobility

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge of the various aspects of transportation systems modeling, focusing on both theoretical and practical applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance transportation systems modeling, relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Transportation Systems Modeling section does not consider studies that focus solely on the environment, communication (especially wireless network aspects), vehicular automation (such as vision), and interior or graphic design, as these topics do not directly address the core aspects of transportation modeling and optimization at the network or link level. However, contributions related to logistics, mobility/logistics as a service, and self-organizing logistics are welcome, as they are relevant to the in-scope areas of the section. For topics that do not fall within the scope of this section, authors are encouraged to submit their work to other appropriate sections or journals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of transportation systems modeling to researchers, industry, policy makers, and the public worldwide.