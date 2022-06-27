Mission & scope

Frontiers in Genetics publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research on genes and genomes relating to all the domains of life, from humans to plants to livestock and other model organisms. Led by an outstanding Editorial Board of the world’s leading experts, this multidisciplinary, open-access journal is at the forefront of communicating cutting-edge research to researchers, academics, clinicians, policy makers and the public.

The study of inheritance and the impact of the genome on various biological processes is well documented. However, the majority of discoveries are still to come. A new era is seeing major developments in the function and variability of the genome, the use of genetic and genomic tools and the analysis of the genetic basis of various biological phenomena.

Frontiers in Genetics covers the areas of research in the specialty sections outlined below. All specialty sections are open-access and publish original research, reviews, opinions and commentaries. This comprises the full spectrum of genetic and genomic inquiry, from the most basic to the most clinically applied, incorporating methodology, applications, and implications.

How genes or genomes relate to phenotypes and human physiopathology is emphasized in the sections Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics, Genetics of Aging, Genetic Disorders, Neurogenomics, Cancer Genetics, Genomic Endocrinology, Systems Biology and Immunogenetics

Technological and analytical developments of genomic data is reported in Statistical Genetics and Methodology, Bioinformatics and Computational Biology, Genomic Assay Technology.

Gene flow among species and populations are included in the sections Evolutionary and Population Genetics, Evolutionary and Genomic Microbiology.

Genome research in farm animals is published within Livestock Genomics.

Interactions between environment and organisms are defined in Applied Genetic Epidemiology, Toxicogenomics, Nutrigenomics, Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics.

Molecular and cellular genetics are covered in Epigenomics and Epigenetics, RNA, Stem Cell Research.

Societal implications are discussed in the section ELSI in Science and Genetics.

Field Chief Editor: Emmanouil Dermitzakis, University of Geneva, Switzerland.

Founding Field Chief Editor: David B Allison, Indiana University, Bloomington, USA.