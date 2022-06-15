Mission & scope

Frontiers in Genetics publishes research on genes and genomes relating to all the domains of life, from humans to livestock, and plants to other model organisms.

Led by Field Chief Editor Enrico Domenici (Department of Cellular, Computational and Integrated Biology, University of Trento, Italy) Frontiers in Genetics is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC) and Scopus, among others, and explores the full spectrum of genetic and genomic research, encompassing fundamental studies and their clinical applications, while also embracing methodological advancements and exploring their applications and implications. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

• how genes or genomes relate to traits and human pathophysiology

• advances in genomic data technology and analysis

• gene flow among species and populations

• livestock genome research Interactions between organisms, their environment, and xenobiotics

• molecular and cellular genetics

• societal implications of genetic research.

Submissions that emphasize advancement in the understanding of the function and variability of the genome, the use of genetic and genomic tools, and the analysis of the genetic underpinnings of biological processes are of particular interest to this journal.

Furthermore, the journal actively welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts that focus solely on clinical outcomes, patient management, or therapeutic interventions without a clear genetic or genomic component are not suitable for publication in this journal. Studies that are purely epidemiological or observational, without a foundation in genetic or genomic mechanisms, are also not within the scope of this journal. Manuscripts consisting solely of bioinformatics, computational analyses of public data which are not accompanied by validation (independent clinical or patient cohort, or biological validation in vitro or in vivo) or are not highly innovative are not suitable for publication in this journal. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information.

Frontiers in Genetics is committed to advancing developments in the field of genetics and genomics by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to both researchers and the public, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.