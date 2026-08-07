Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
SUNY DOWNSTATE HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Brooklyn, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Faculty of Medicine, University of Szeged
Szeged, Hungary
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Yale University
New Haven, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Radboud University Medical Centre
Nijmegen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics