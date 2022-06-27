roseann e peterson
SUNY DOWNSTATE HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Brooklyn, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Faculty of Medicine, University of Szeged
Szeged, Hungary
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Yale University
New Haven, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Radboud University Medical Centre
Nijmegen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
National Institute of Psychiatry Ramon de la Fuente Muñiz (INPRFM)
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Central South University
Changsha, China
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Jiangnan University
Wuxi, China
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memphis, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
The University of Hong Kong
Pokfulam, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
University of Basel
Basel, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics