Frontiers in Genetics

Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
Genetic associations and candidate functional genes linking depression and obesity: a multi-omics integrative study
in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
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Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Original Research
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Original Research
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Original Research
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Original Research
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Original Research
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Original Research
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Review
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Original Research
Published on 13 Sep 2024
in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Original Research
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Review
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Original Research
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Original Research
Published on 26 Jul 2024
in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics
Mini Review
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in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics