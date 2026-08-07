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194 articles

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Original Research

Published on 26 Jul 2024

Association between personality traits, eating behaviors, and the genetic polymorphisms FTO-rs9939609 and MAO-A 30 bp u-VNTR with obesity in Mexican Mayan children

in Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics

  • Luis Alberto Vázquez-Pérez
  • Mónica Hattori-Hara
  • Gloria Arankowsky-Sandoval
  • Gerardo Pérez-Mendoza
  • Rodrigo Rubi-Castellanos
  • Jorge Aarón Rangel-Méndez
  • Doris Pinto-Escalante
  • Thelma Canto-Cetina
  • Lizbeth González-Herrera
Frontiers in Genetics
doi 10.3389/fgene.2024.1421870
  • 6,538 views
  • 5 citations