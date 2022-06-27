Scope

Applied Genetic Epidemiology publishes high-quality research addressing any of the multidisciplinary research approaches under the broad umbrella of genetic epidemiology. This section comprises of:

• A wide range of human phenotypes, including common chronic diseases, rare congenital abnormalities, and quantitative traits.

• A variety of study designs focused on gene or variant discovery, fine-mapping, genetic and/or environmental modifiers, pleiotropy (including phenome-wide association studies), and clinical translation (e.g. prediction risk modeling).

• Methodology, including study designs applied to family-, population-, and clinic-based samples that borrow heavily from traditional epidemiology (cohort, association studies, meta-analysis, survival analysis) and intersect with the fields of statistical genetics, biomedical informatics and big data analytics.

Emphasis is placed on studies focusing on humans as opposed to genetically engineered or selectively bred animal models, but submissions describing outbred animal cohorts may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Applied Genetic Epidemiology will not consider manuscripts describing meta-analysis of single genetic variants unless the genetic variant being considered is of great interest to the scientific community (e.g., potential clinical relevance). Further, meta-analysis manuscripts that only survey the candidate gene literature without a full review of the genome-wide association study literature and inclusion of those data in the meta-analysis will not be considered.