Scope

The Applied Genetic Epidemiology section is committed to advancing research in the multidisciplinary field of genetic epidemiology.

Led by Dr. M. Geoffrey Hayes from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, this section explores various aspects of genetic epidemiology, aiming to enhance the understanding of human health and disease through the study of genetics and genomics.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

diverse human phenotypes related to health and disease

wide array of genomic coverage, from candidate gene analysis to whole genome studies

study designs for gene or variant discovery and replication, association, linkage, heritability estimates, and clinical translation

methodologies involving traditional genetic epidemiology and statistical genetics

Submissions should offer comprehensive insights into the complex interplay between genetics, genomics, and human health, with a focus on human studies rather than animal models.

The Applied Genetic Epidemiology section does not consider manuscripts focused on meta-analysis of single genetic variants, unless of significant interest to the scientific community, or those that only survey candidate gene literature without a comprehensive review of genome-wide association study literature. However, submissions based on re-analysis of pre-existing data collections will be considered if they include appropriate experimental validation or novel data analysis methodologies with verification through independent datasets. The section does not cover topics related to clinical prognosis, therapeutic interventions, newborn screening, or cost analysis, as these fall outside the scope of genetic epidemiology and its applications in understanding the genetic basis of complex diseases and traits.

Papers reporting findings from Mendelian Randomization studies need to be accompanied by a completed MR strobe checklist.

In studies involving multiple comparisons, false discovery rate (FDR) correction of statistical metrics must be performed and shown, e.g., according to Bonferroni or Benjamini-Hochberg methods.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Applied Genetic Epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.