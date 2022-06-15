Scope

The Cancer Genetics and Oncogenomics section is committed to publishing research centered on the genetic and genomic factors contributing to cancer development and progression.

Led by Dr. Anton Buzdin from the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer and Dr. Michael Baudis from the University of Zurich, this section focuses on various aspects of cancer genetics and oncogenomics, aiming to enhance the understanding of cancer diagnostics, treatment options, and prognostic outlook.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

cancer functional genomics and molecular genetic mechanisms of cancer

cancer genome analysis projects

cancer immunogenomics and epigenomics

cancer systems biology

data access, bioinformatics, and exchange protocols

genome data repositories and knowledge resources for cancer research and clinical applications

genomic variants and cancer risk

multi-omics studies and data integration in cancer

somatic genome variation and mutation patterns

translational cancer genomics

Submissions should offer comprehensive insights into the genetic and genomic factors associated with cancer, as well as their implications for diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of genetic and genomic factors in cancer development and progression, enhancing diagnostics, treatment options, and prognostic outlook, thereby contributing to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cancer Genetics and Oncogenomics section does not consider manuscripts based on re-analysis of pre-existing data collections unless they include appropriate experimental validation or are presented in the context of novel data analysis methodologies and verification through independent datasets. Studies unrelated to cancer genetics, oncogenomics, or relevant molecular research are outside the scope of this section. Additionally, submissions focusing on general clinical treatments, epidemiology, or behavioral aspects of cancer without a direct relevance to the genetic and genomic factors contributing to cancer development and progression, as well as their potential applications in diagnostics, treatment, and prognosis, are not considered for publication in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Cancer Genetics and Oncogenomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.