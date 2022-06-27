Scope

Research into the genetic and genomic contributions to cancer initiation and progression and the development of diagnostic and therapeutic principles based on this research constitute a diverse and expanding area of biomedical sciences. The goal of the "cancer genetics and oncogenomics" section is to provide a dedicated place within the journal to publish high-quality basic and translational research into all types of genomic variation, including copy number alterations and other structural variants as well as modifications of chromatin structure and gene expression, in the context of cancer.

Additionally, the section will also publish advances in bioinformatics methods and protocols, "omics" data analysis, and reference datasets with the aim to accelerate the discovery of therapeutic targets and biomarkers for the improvement of cancer diagnostics, treatment options, and prognostic outlook.

The section will focus on the following areas:

Genomic variants and cancer risk

Somatic genome variation and mutation patterns

Cancer genome analysis projects

Genome data repositories and knowledge resources for cancer research and clinical applications

Data access, bioinformatics, and exchange protocols

Multi-omics studies and data integration in cancer

Cancer immunogenomics and epigenomics

Cancer functional genomics and molecular genetic mechanisms of cancer

Cancer systems biology

Translational cancer genomics