Scope

The Computational Genomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of genomics, quantitative sciences, and engineering.

Led by Dr Rosalba Giugno from University of Verona, Italy and Dr Quan Zou from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, the Computational Genomics section welcomes submissions in various domains that connect genomics with mathematics, statistics, and computer science to investigate biological systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

algorithm development for extracting meaningful biological insights from genomic data analysis

computational exploration of evolutionary processes across all life forms

computational methods and advanced analysis of personal genomes

development of advanced algorithms for the computational analysis and integration of large-scale multidimensional datasets, predictive modeling of novel domains, motifs, genes, and proteins using multi-omics data

genome analysis for patients’ stratification in personalize medicine and personalized treatment

in-depth computational analysis of nucleotide and amino acid sequences and structures from genomic datasets

mathematical, statistical and machine learning modeling of complex biological systems

phylogenetic and computational approaches to address complex biological questions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the computational analysis and interpretation of genomic data, offering valuable insights into gene/protein function and the biology of the subject described.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Computational Genomics section does not consider studies that lack sufficient quantitative analysis. However, submissions focused on clinical oncology, medical genetics, drug resistance, immunotherapy, or cardiovascular diseases may be considered if they are within the scope of computational genomics and contribute to the understanding of biological systems through computational analysis of genomic data.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Computational Genomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.