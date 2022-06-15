Scope

The Cytogenomics section focuses on advancing interdisciplinary research in cytogenomics, integrating molecular cytogenetics with cutting-edge genomic technologies, with an emphasis on innovation and translational applications, bridging basic discoveries with clinical diagnostics and therapeutics.

Led by Dr. Fengtang Yang from Shandong University of Technology, the Cytogenomics section welcomes the submission of innovative studies on chromosomal structure, genome organization, and functional genomics, emphasizing mechanistic insights into genomic variation, spatial genome dynamics, and disease-associated alterations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

methodological advancements in cytogenomic imaging, AI-driven analysis, sequencing, and bioinformatics, and CRISPR-based chromosome engineering

applications in cancer, developmental disorders, neurogenomics and evolutionary biology

animal and plant molecular cytogenetics and genomics

applications of fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) techniques in clinical cytogenomics

The Cytogenomics section prioritizes translational research bridging basic discoveries with clinical diagnostics and therapeutics, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section fosters collaboration among cytogeneticists, genomicists, and computational biologists. Critical reviews, perspective articles, technical breakthroughs, protocol papers detailing novel methodologies, and data-driven hypotheses are encouraged to drive this rapidly evolving field.