blanka rogina
University of Connecticut Health Center
Farmington, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Genetics of Aging
Universidad Pablo de Olavide
Sevilla, Spain
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, Veterans Health Administration, United States Department of Veterans Affairs
Little Rock, United States
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
San Antonio, United States
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
University of Southern California
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
Center for Research and Advanced Studies, National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico (CINVESTAV)
México City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
Foro Italico University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
Genome Institute of Singapore (A*STAR)
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
University of Magallanes
Punta Arenas, Chile
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
Laboratory of Systems Medicine of Healthy Aging, Institute of Biogerontology, Lobachevsky University
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Associate Editor
Genetics of Aging