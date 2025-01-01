hasan orhan akman
Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Columbia University
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Columbia University
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
National Institute of Pediatrics (Mexico)
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
Assistance Publique Hopitaux De Paris
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
Imperial College of Business Studies
Lahore, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Genetic Disorders
Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
Washington University in St. Louis
St. Louis, United States
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
School of Medicine, Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
King Fahd Medical City
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
Department of Molecular Medicine and Medical Biotechnology, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
Institute of Genetic and Biomedical Research, Department of Biomedical Sciences, National Research Council (CNR)
Monserrato, Italy
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
Quaid-i-Azam University
Islamabad, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases
School of Medicine, University of Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Community Reviewer
Genetic Disorders