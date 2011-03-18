Scope

Plants, and cyanobacteria from which plants are thought to have acquired photosynthesis, sustain life on Earth by converting solar energy into forms usable by other organisms, producing oxygen as a byproduct. With genome sequencing now routine, the stage is set for gleaning rich new insight into plant evolutionary history, its causes of and consequences for the botanical diversity that comprises the world’s dominant flora, and the organismal and ecosystem properties that provide services fundamental to humanity including oxygen, food, fiber, fuel and medicines. From “Darwin’s abominable mystery” to the crop domestication that empowered human cultural evolution, the answers to a host of long-standing seminal questions in biology may be imminent.

Here, we invite original research that elucidates the fundamental nature of genes and genomes of plants and their many symbionts in the ‘phytoecosystem’, for example constituents of the plant microbiome with mutualistic, commensalistic or parasitic relationships; or plant pollinators such as honeybees that are indispensable to plant reproductive fitness and agricultural productivity. While we are open to experimental and/or computational approaches including publication of new genomes, the primary goal here is synthetic research that integrates information from genomes to address core topics of cross-cutting interest (see below). The broad spectrum of genomic data now available provides a framework within which to integrate new findings, extending and enhancing knowledge, strengthening both understanding of principles and the ability to identify interesting exceptions.

We will also consider submissions that advance genetics and genomics technology as they pertain to understanding the fundamental nature of the phytoecosystem, with plant genes and genomes as centerpieces. Articles related specifically to engineering of genes or genomes can be directed to our specialty section "Genome Editing in Plants" within Frontiers in Gene Editing.

Appropriate topics to include:

• Organization and evolution of genes and genomes

• Nature of mutations and mutation process

• Molecular evolution, phylogenomics, and evolutionary genetics

• Genetic phenomena, epistasis, dominance relationships, and heterosis

• Genotype-phenotype relationships, including QTL mapping, GWAS, DNA marker identification and deployment

• Gene regulation

• Epigenetics and epigenomics

• Chromatin organization, establishment, maintenance and modification

• Chromosome organization, localization, behavior and dynamics

• Mechanisms of DNA replication, repair, and recombination

• Mechanisms of RNA processing, transport, localization, translation, and turnover

• Nature and function of non-protein-coding RNAs

• Genomics and/or metagenomics of taxa salient to the phytoecosystem

Authors should be aware:

• Single species focused gene family analyses will seldom be accepted

• Phylogenies based on only one or a few species without comprehensive analysis will not be accepted

• Organellar genome sequences per se generally do not meet the standard of novelty; their use to address biological questions of crosscutting interest may be of interest

• Gene family evolution studies should generally include robust selection analyses

• Single species gene expression and transcriptome studies should not be confined to species specific questions but provide broader insights into gene/protein function and/or biology of plants and the phytoecosystem

• Quantitative analysis should meet widely-accepted standards for biological replicates to assess significance