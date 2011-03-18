andrew h paterson
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Jeju National University
Jeju City, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Department of Plant and Microbiology, Faculty of Science, Helwan University
Cairo, Egypt
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR)
Jammu, India
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Council for Agricultural and Economics Research (CREA)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Sejong University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Edward T. Schafer Agricultural Research Center, Agricultural Research Service (USDA)
Fargo, United States
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Central Research Institute for Jute and Allied Fibres, Indian Council of Agricultural Research
Kolkata, India
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Kunming, China
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Tanta University
Tanta, Egypt
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University
Fuzhou, China
Associate Editor
Plant Genomics
School of Food science, Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University
Fuzhou, China
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
University of Arizona
Tucson, United States
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem
Cilimli Vocational School, Duzce University
Duzce, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem