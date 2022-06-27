Scope

The Human and Medical Genomics section aims to host quality research papers which focus on the area of population and functional genomics in humans.

The goal of the section is to target studies which broadly fall in inferring genome function based on inter-individual variability or gene mutations in human cells and tissues as well as the study of cellular and disease phenotypes and their genetic architecture. Additionally, the section publishes high-quality research promoting the use of genomic information in medicine, including novel treatments, diagnostics, and prevention strategies, facilitating their implementation in the clinical context. With reference to medical genomics, manuscripts from all disease disciplines are welcome, both rare and common disease, and from all steps of the translation process provided that they offer perspective on how the results can be applied to advance and improve health and healthcare.



The section will focus on the following areas:

• Inferring genome function based on inter-individual variability;

• Understanding the role and function of variations in health and disease;

• Strengthening gene association with disease/clinically relevant phenotypes, including treatment;

• Genomic systems analysis and systems medicine in relation to human health and disease;

• Studies translating new genomic knowledge into clinical practice and precision medicine.



Studies falling in the categories below will not be considered for review unless they meet the described criteria:

• Single gene studies and case reports must provide insights into function, but will be considered if there is a proper justification by the authors.

• Studies using animal disease models must address function in the light of human variations (ie human KI, humanized mouse etc).

• Re-analysis of publicly available genomic or transcriptomic data which attempts to identify a candidate set of diagnostic or prognostic disease markers would need a validation step, ormust extend to provide sufficient insights into gene/protein function and/or disease biology to warrant further investigations.