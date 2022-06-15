Scope

The Human and Medical Genomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on population, functional, and translational genomics in humans. Both basic and translational research are welcome.

Led by Dr Jared C Roach from the Institute for Systems Biology and Dr Maxim B Freidin from King’s College London, the Human and Medical Genomics section welcomes submissions in various domains of human and medical genomics, which connect genome function with inter-individual variability and gene mutations in human cells and tissues.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

genomic systems analysis and systems medicine in relation to human health and disease

inferring genome function based on inter-individual variability

studies translating new genomic knowledge into clinical practice and precision medicine

strengthening gene association with disease or clinically relevant phenotypes, including treatment

understanding the role and function of variations in health and disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth background, reproducible methods, and insightful discussion about specific functional aspects of human genomics and their applications in medicine. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of human and medical genomics, precision medicine, and disease prevention.

The Human and Medical Genomics section focuses on genomics, not single-gene genetics. The section does not consider studies that are limited to single gene studies and case reports without experimental insights into function. Manuscripts consisting solely of bioinformatic investigation of publicly available data are not considered within the scope of this section. Manuscripts using animal models without addressing human variations are not considered within the scope of this section. Mendelian randomization studies not adhering to best practices are not considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section aims to be at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of human and medical genomics. Manuscripts should be written for our target readership of researchers, industry personnel, policymakers, and the public worldwide.