Scope

The Immunogenetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of genetics and immunology.

Led by Dr. Martin Petrek from Palacký University, Olomouc (Czechia) and supported by the world-wide expert editorial board, the Immunogenetics section welcomes submissions in various domains of immunogenetics, which aim to expand basic science in immunogenetics, contribute to advancement of personalized patient care, and facilitate interdisciplinary collaborations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Data in immunogenetics, including databases of gene variants, repositories, and other resources, as well as workshops

MHC-focused bioinformatics analyses (please see a specification note below)

Immune response genes in their broad context, including population immunogenetics, anthropology, and evolution

Methods in immunogenetics, such as laboratory techniques, bioinformatics, genetic epidemiology, and statistics

Novel ideas and thoughts, including hypotheses, opinions, and counter-opinions in the context of immunogenetics theory and practice

Regulation of immune response in physiological and pathophysiological situations or diseases

Translational immunogenetics and applications towards personalized medicine, including transplantation, immunotherapy, and disease associations

Applications of immunogenetics to neighboring areas and mutual interactions with immunoinformatics, immunomics, genomics, and other omics sciences

Reports based on Mendelian Randomization Analyses or on Meta analyses will be carefully screened at the editorial level to ensure high methodological standards are met, and that they contain new and pertinent information. Applications of genetic analyses in oncological disease should primarily focus on genes within major immunogenetic systems, otherwise, they should be targeted to other relevant sections.

Bioinformatics submissions are welcome if they focus on the MHC (HLA) and also polymorphic systems beyond classical HLA. This includes reports on bioinformatics tools, computational methods, and software solutions for HLA research data generation, storage and analysis, such as inference or imputation of HLA alleles from complex SNP or GWAS data. New mathematical modeling approaches that assess HLA genetic diversity for applications -particularly those relevant to transplant donor registries, population genetics, or disease association studies- are also within the scope of this section. However, manuscripts that primarily re-analyzed publicly available gene expression data outside of the MHC or related polymorphic systems are not appropriate for this section and will not be considered - this specifically applies to submissions based on WGCNA, GO, KEGG, GSVA, DEG, or immune infiltration analyses.

In general, submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between genetics and immunology, with a focus on basic science and/or advancement of personalized patient care, and further promoting interdisciplinary aspects. If you are unsure about topicality, please consult the Specialty Chief Editor via the Editorial office.

The section welcomes topical reviews and reports of immunogenetic research, which results or interpretations support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunogenetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.