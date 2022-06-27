Scope

Immunogenetics (joining Genetics and Immunology) has passed a long journey since its formal establishment in the second half of the last century facilitated by developments in transplantation and evolved into a fully independent scientific discipline. Frontiers in Genetics, noting the growing importance of Immunogenetics, now offers investigators from this dynamic field a new publication arena. Here, various aspects of human and animal Immunogenetics can be disclosed to peers and freely discussed with them, including those from neighbouring disciplines. This way, new ideas and scientific hypotheses will undoubtedly originate, thus enabling progress and opening of new avenues leading to personalized patient care.

The discussion will be oriented (but not limited) towards the following areas/topics:.

• Immune response genes in their broad context, including population immunogenetics & anthropology, and evolution.

• Regulation of immune response, in physiological state and pathophysiological situations/disease.

• Translational (i.e. “Clinical”) Immunogenetics and applications towards personalized medicine, including Transplantation, Immunotherapy, Disease Associations.

• Methods in Immunogenetics: laboratory, bioinformatics, genetic epidemiology and statistics, etc..

• Data in Immunogenetics (databases of gene variants, repositories and other resources, workshops).

• Applications of Immunogenetics to neighbouring areas and mutual interactions with Immunoinformatics, Immunomics, Genomics and other Omics sciences.

• Novel ideas and thoughts –hypotheses, opinions/counter-opinions etc., in the context of Immunogenetics theory and practice.

Frontiers in Genetics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Manuscripts covering pure bioinformatic analyses are not in scope of the Immunogenetics section of Frontiers in Genetics. Experimental (wet lab) validation of the in silico obtained results is prerequisite for peer-review. Further, reports oriented towards application of genetic analyses in oncological disease are not to be primarily targeted to the Immunogenetics unless they evolve in detail around the MHC (HLA) or other major immunogenetic systems and how those affect immune response and or therapy documented by real laboratory and/or clinical data, not solely bioinformatic analyses.