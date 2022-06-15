Scope

The Neurogenomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between genomics and nervous system development and function.

Led by Dr Sarah Elsea from Baylor College of Medicine and Dr Alessandra Ferlini from the University of Ferrara, the Neurogenomics section welcomes submissions in various domains of neurogenomics, which aim to deepen the understanding of the complex interactions between genetics, environment, and the nervous system.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

associations between omics data and nervous system function or disease

exploratory and synthetic studies related to genomics and neuroscience

functional genomics approaches to investigate nervous system development and function

global omics approaches to understand the broader impact of genomic changes on organisms

large-scale studies of sequence variants, transcriptomes, proteomes, metabolomes, and epigenetic modifications

open-access databases and web resources related to both genomics and neuroscience

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions among genotypes, phenotypes, and the environment in the context of nervous system function and development.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Neurogenomics section does not consider work that is tightly focused on specific mechanisms or single or small sets of gene variants, clinical trials, pain management, mental health, and radiology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurogenomics to researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.