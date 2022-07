Scope

Neurogenomics explores the influence of an organism’s genome on nervous system development and function. Functional genomics approaches to investigate the complex influences of the environment supports deeper understanding of these fundamental interactions that will push our knowledge deeper, defining mechanisms, processes and pathways that may be targeted for therapeutic interventions. Global omics approaches provide a comprehensive view of the broader impact of genomic changes on the organism, highlighting the complex interrelationships across body systems.

Neurogenomics explores interactions among genotypes, phenotypes, and the environment using a range of genomic and bioinformatic approaches to synthesize datasets that capture multiple integrated levels of nervous system function — including biochemical, cellular, physiological, behavioral, and cognitive. We welcome large-scale studies of sequence variants, transcriptomes, proteomes, metabolomes, and epigenetic modifications, and their associations with function and disease. We also welcome exploratory and synthetic studies and those probing specific molecular mechanisms associated with large genomic data sets and multivariate analyses.

Neurogenomics’ scope is broad, encompassing studies ranging from genetic to evolutionary; descriptive to experimental; technical to theoretical; and comparative to clinical. To fulfill our mission of covering the leading edge of the discipline, we publish original research articles, reviews, commentaries, and meta-analyses, along with short reports and updates on open-access databases and web resources related to both genomics and neuroscience.

Submissions to Neurogenomics should encompass aspects of the nervous system or behavior and should have an omics component, which may include genome, proteome, transcriptome, metabolome, epigenome, and/or other omics approaches to global characterization of nervous system function. The editorial board and reviewers of the section are sympathetic to the challenges of publishing and presenting large and diverse datasets. Contributions are evaluated on the basis of the quantity, quality, and utility of datasets and their annotation, as well as on the basis of the significance of the associated conclusions and ideas. Work that is tightly focused on specific mechanisms or small sets of gene variants (e.g., single gene association studies) may be more suitable elsewhere.

Frontiers in Genetics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

In collaboration with the International Neuroinformatics Coordinating Facility, Neurogenomics supports massive appendix files and provides stable and well-annotated links to Internet resources. Both the scope and content of Neurogenomics are complementary to those of Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience.