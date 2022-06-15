Scope

Nutritional Genomics studies the genome-, epigenome- and transcriptome-wide impact of nutritional molecules, such as macro- and micronutrients, and the interplay between diet and an individual’s genome.

This section aims to rapidly publish new original research findings, reviews, opinions and hypothesis articles on all aspects of Nutritional Genomics and serves in this way as a voice of the discipline. We publish innovative research from clinical and basic science on all aspects of Nutritional Genomics. Of special interest are papers that cover the following topics:

• Epigenome- and transcriptome-wide changes observed during observational or intervention studies.

• Gene expression changes in response to macro- and micronutrients in in vitro and in vivo settings.

• Mechanistic function of transcription factors and chromatin modifiers in response to nutritional molecules and their metabolites. This includes molecular mechanisms of epigenomic programming in relation to metabolic changes.

• Novel computational and systems biology approaches to the analysis of nutritional genomic datasets.

• The combined effect of genome and diet in the development of chronic diseases.

• Identification of multi-omic signatures, including metabolome, proteome and microbiome, as biomarkers for the development of personalized nutrition strategies.

• Integration of omic technologies in animal nutrition research.

• Nutrigenomic applications in support of crop improvements for a better animal and human health.

Please note that manuscripts consisting solely of the characterization of a limited set of candidate genes/proteins will not be considered. Thus, all manuscripts need to contain, analyze or discuss Nutritional Genomics on a genome-wide level. Therefore, we encourage submission of relevant papers to our companion sections, including the ‘Nutrigenomics’ section in Frontiers in Nutrition.