Scope

The Predictive Toxicology and Exposomics section is dedicated to advancing understanding of how diverse exposures, including environmental, occupational, lifestyle, and endogenous factors, interact with the human genome and epigenome to shape biological responses and health outcomes. A central focus is the role of genetic and epigenetic variability in mediating individual responses to toxicological stressors and exposures, leveraging genetic research to interpret differential susceptibility and mechanism.

Led by Dr. Douglas Ruden from Wayne State University, this section emphasizes integrative approaches that combine multi-omics data, including genomics, functional genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and exposomics. Exposomics comprehensively examines the totality of exposures across the lifespan, integrating diet-, microbiome-, physiology-derived metabolites, and exogenous toxicants. Increasingly, longitudinal exposomics studies, such as those in the NIH ECHO program and other life-course or aging cohorts—are providing powerful datasets that link prenatal, developmental, and adult exposures to health trajectories, aging outcomes, and disease risk. Modern exposomics platforms enable the integration of temporal exposure data with multi-omics layers to reveal dynamic gene–environment interactions over time.

We particularly welcome studies of gene–environment interactions, as well as those employing computational modeling, machine learning, or high-throughput functional genomics (e.g., CRISPR screening, single-cell omics) to reveal the molecular mechanisms linking the exposome and genetic variation to toxicity. Submissions should strive to describe not only associations but also actionable, testable predictions, causal pathways, and personalized biomarkers that can inform disease risk and tailored interventions—especially as mediated by genetic factors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Construction and validation of multi-omics signatures, including genetic and epigenetic markers, for toxicity prediction and precision risk assessment

Integration of exposome and genomics analytics to forecast disease risk and adverse outcomes

Longitudinal exposomics studies linking prenatal, developmental, and aging exposures to later-life health outcomes and disease

Novel computational and machine learning models that utilize genetic variation for predicting toxicological events

Application of functional genomics (such as gene editing and single-cell technologies) to uncover gene–environment mechanisms in toxicological pathways

Research incorporating real-world data, wearable sensors, or digital health readouts for exposome and gene–environment studies

Predictive paradigms that integrate genetic variation with endogenous and exogenous exposures

Development and application of new in vitro , in vivo , or in silico models for genetics- and exposome-informed precision toxicology

Translational and clinical studies linking predictive signatures, including genetic profiles, to individualized health or medical interventions

Ethical, regulatory, and societal implications, particularly those pertaining to genetic privacy and equity in predictive toxicology

New methodologies enabling higher resolution, time-resolved exposome and multi-omics characterization

Studies focused solely on single-analyte predictors, isolated pathways, or descriptive associations without mechanistic, predictive, or translational relevance will not be considered.

In alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this section advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being; SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; SDG 2: Zero Hunger; SDG 15: Life on Land and SDG 14: Life Below Water.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of precision toxicology and exposomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.