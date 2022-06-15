Scope

The RNA section is dedicated to publishing research focused on structure, function, and potential applications of all RNA biotypes, coding and non-coding RNA, from eukaryotic, prokaryotic and viral systems.

Led by Prof. Nicoletta Potenza from University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli Caserta, Italy and Dr Fangqing Zhao from Beijing Institute of Life Science, the RNA section welcomes submissions in various domains of RNA research, which connect fundamental understanding with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biogenesis, processing, and modifications of RNA molecules

extracellular RNA communication

innovative approaches for RNA research, including both pioneering experimental procedures and bioinformatics tools

RNA-based and RNA-targeted diagnostics and therapeutics

RNA functional interactions with DNA, RNA and proteins

RNA in epigenetics and epigenomics research

RNA regulatory networks

RNA role in health and disease

RNA stability and turnover

RNA structure-function relationship

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the different aspects of RNA, in all its variety and versatility, thus gaining insights into molecular mechanisms governing biological processes and conceiving innovative tools for research and biotechnological applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The RNA section does not consider manuscripts based on re-analysis of pre-existing data collections, unless they include appropriate experimental validation or are presented in the context of novel data analysis methodologies and verification through independent datasets. Submissions focused on specific diseases, plant biology, are considered if a primary emphasis on RNA-related mechanisms and/or functions are given.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of RNA biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.