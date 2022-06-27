simon charles heath
National Center for Genomic Analysis, Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG)
Barcelona, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Laval University
Quebec, Canada
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC)
Leiden, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, United States
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Curtin University
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, United States
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memphis, United States
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, United States
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Western University
London, Canada
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Georgetown University Medical Center
Washington D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Capital Region of Denmark
Hillerød, Denmark
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, The University of Queensland
Herston, Australia
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Western University
London, Canada
Associate Editor
Statistical Genetics and Methodology