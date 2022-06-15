Scope

The Genome Editing in Animals section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of genome editing technologies in various animal species.

Led by Dr. Goetz Laible from AgResearch Ltd, this section welcomes submissions in the various domains of genome editing aiming to discover new insights into the biology of animals and to generate animals for effective medical, agricultural, and environmental applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Application of genome editing in agriculture, animal health and welfare, medicine, conservation or pest eradication

Assessment of the risks and safety of genome editing technology

Development and application of editors for imaging and editing of the epigenome in animals

Fundamental biological studies in animals aided by genome editing

Insights into the regulatory landscape and stakeholder perspectives

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of genome editing in animals, ranging from technological advancements to practical applications and regulatory considerations.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and application of genome editing technologies in animals, assessment of risks and safety, development and improvement of genome editing technologies, and insights into the regulatory landscape and stakeholder perspectives.

Articles not dealing with genome editing of animals are not within the scope of this specialty section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of genome editing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.