Scope

The Genome Editing in Cancer and Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of gene editing technologies and their applications in cancer and immunology.

Led by Dr. Sidi Chen from Yale University, the Genome Editing in Cancer and Immunology section welcomes submissions in various domains of genome editing, which connect fundamental research with translational and clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Cancer modelling and immunological disease modelling

Cancer research involving gene editing

Gene editing as therapeutics for cancer and immunological diseases

Gene editing in different cancer cell systems and diverse cell types in systems, such as T cell, B cell, NK cell, macrophage, DC, mast cell, granulocytes, HSC, iPSC, and other lineages

Gene editing technologies, with application potential in cancer or immunology

Genetic screens and discovery of new regulators for fundamental cancer biology and immunology

Genetic screens and discovery of new targets for oncology and autoimmune disorders

Immune engineering

In vivo gene editing with application potential in cancer or immunology

gene editing with application potential in cancer or immunology Systems biology of cancer genome and immunology

Using gene editing to dissect genetic mechanisms in oncology and immunology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of gene editing technologies in cancer and immunology research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of gene editing technologies and their applications in cancer and immunology, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of genome editing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.