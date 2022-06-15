Scope

The Genome Editing in Plants section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of genome editing technologies in plant sciences.

Led by Dr. Bing Yang from the University of Missouri, and Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, this section welcomes submissions in various domains of plant genome editing, which aim to enhance the knowledge and improve the techniques used in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Application of genome editing in agriculture

Development and application of technologies for epigenome editing in plants

Genetic and molecular basis of genome editing on plants

Genome-editing technologies in plants

Improvement and optimization of genome editing technologies

Plant biological studies aided by genome editing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the focus area of genome editing in plants, aiming to contribute to the ongoing advancements in this field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the application of genome editing in agriculture, development and application of technologies for epigenome editing in plants, genetic and molecular basis of genome editing, genome-editing technologies in plants, improvement and optimization of genome editing technologies, and plant biological studies aided by genome editing (SDGs 2: Zero Hunger, 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and 15: Life on Land).

The Genome Editing in Plants section does not consider studies unrelated to plant genome editing, such as animal or human genome editing, or clinical research. However, investigations that focus on ecological, physiological, or biochemical aspects may be considered if they have a fundamental basis in genome editing or gene expression in plants. Authors should also be aware that for genome-edited lines data from two or more independent lines that show similar and stable phenotypes should be analyzed and presented.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant genome editing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.