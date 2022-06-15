Scope

The Genome Editing Tools and Mechanisms section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and development of genome editing techniques and their underlying mechanisms.

Led by Dr. Qunxin She from Shandong University (Qingdao), this section welcomes submissions in the various domains of genome editing research, which aim to enhance the knowledge and application of these tools and mechanisms in biological and biomedical sciences.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Applications of genome editing tools

Development of new genome-editing tools and technologies

Genome editing tools for microbial chassis cell construction and application

Genome editing with base editors, prime editing

High throughput screening methods

Improvement and optimization of genome-editing techniques and delivery methods

Molecular mechanisms of CRISPR-Cas immune systems

Molecular mechanisms underlying genome-editing systems

New genome-editing nucleases (ZFNs, TALENs, Cas9, Cas12, TnpB)

Novel antiviral systems with genome-editing potential

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, optimization, and mechanisms of genome editing tools and techniques.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of genome editing research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.