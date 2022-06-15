Scope

The Biogeochemistry section aims to publish research focused on exploring the interdisciplinary field of biogeochemistry and its impact on Earth and other planetary systems.

Led by Dr. Alexandre Anesio from Aarhus University, the Biogeochemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of biogeochemistry, which connect the understanding of mutual interactions between biology and the chemical and physical environments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anthropogenic impacts on critical zone biogeochemistry

biogeochemical cycling of natural and anthropogenic elements or compounds on molecular to global scales

biogeochemical modeling

biogeochemistry and ecosystem functioning

biogeochemical responses to climatic and environmental changes

biomineralisation and microbial weathering

paleo-biogeochemistry

plant-soil-microbe interactions

potential habitability of exoplanets

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between biological processes and the Earth's chemical and physical environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of biogeochemistry, ecosystem functioning, biogeochemical cycling, environmental changes, and habitability of exoplanets in relation to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biogeochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.