raimundo jimenez ballesta
Retired
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
Retired
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
Colorado Water Science Center (USGS)
Lakewood, United States
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
Old Dominion University
Norfolk, United States
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
Czech Geological Survey
Prague, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
Department of Earth Sciences, School of Mathematical, Physical and Natural Sciences, University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
Juárez University of the State of Durango
Durango, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Gulf Breeze, United States
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
University of Cape Town
Cape Town, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
Indiana University, Purdue University Indianapolis
Indianapolis, United States
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
National Centre of Scientific Research Demokritos
Athens, Greece
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
Botswana International University of Science and Technology
Palapye, Botswana
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro
Vila Real, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
University of Aveiro
Aveiro, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
Institute of Earth Sciences, University of Évora
Évora, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Environmental Geochemistry