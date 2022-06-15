Scope

The Organic Geochemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of organic matter composition, distribution, and fate across various time scales and environments.

Led by Dr. Ian Bull from the University of Bristol, the Organic Geochemistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of geochemistry, which connect interdisciplinary fields to better understand the natural environment and its processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical advances applied to organic geochemical contexts

archaeological chemistry

geomicrobiology

paleoclimate and palaeoenvironment

petroleum geochemistry

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and deployment of organic geochemical approaches, including molecular and isotopic techniques, to address relevant research questions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the analytical advances applied to organic geochemical contexts, archaeological chemistry, geomicrobiology, paleoclimate and palaeoenvironment, and petroleum geochemistry (SDGs 13: Climate Action, 14: Life Below Water, and 15: Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of geochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.