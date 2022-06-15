Mission & scope

Frontiers in Global Women’s Health incorporates research from all disciplines related to the health problems facing women around the world, especially those living in low to middle income countries.

Traditionally, research on the health issues facing women has tended to focus on maternal, sexual, and reproductive health, as well as specific diseases such as breast cancer. However, the conditions that now kill most women around the world are coronary heart disease and stroke; their etiology is influenced by a wide range of events and exposures earlier in life that are poorly understood. If care is to be improved, a life course approach is required, taking into account stressors as varied as climate change, infectious diseases, poverty, domestic violence, and discrimination on the basis of gender.

Frontiers in Global Women’s Health is led by Field Chief Editor Prof Stephen Kennedy (Oxford University, UK). Subjects of interest include, but are not limited to:

aging in women

contraception and family planning

infectious diseases in women

maternal health

quality of life

sex and gender differences in disease

women's mental health.

The journal is committed to publishing work that aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals related to women, as well as the principles contained in the UN Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s & Adolescents’ Health (2016-30). Frontiers in Global Women’s Health is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), DOAJ, Scopus, and Web of Science (ESCI).

Studies that do not specifically address women's health issues or that do not provide a gender-based analysis are not within the scope of this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Global Women’s Health is committed to advancing developments in the field of women’s health worldwide by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.