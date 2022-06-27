Mission & scope

Frontiers in Global Women’s Health incorporates research from all disciplines related to the health problems facing women around the world, especially those living in low-middle income countries. The Editorial Team especially welcome contributions related to women’s mental health and those derived from multidisciplinary research that involves the social and physical sciences.

The rationale for encouraging multidisciplinarity is simple. Traditionally, research on the health issues facing women has tended to focus on maternal, sexual and reproductive health, as well as women-specific diseases such as breast cancer. However, the conditions that now kill most women around the world are coronary heart disease and stroke; their aetiology is influenced by a wide range of events and exposures earlier in life that are poorly understood. Hence, if care is to be improved and more integrated, a life course approach is required towards a broader definition of women’s health that takes into account stressors as varied as climate change, infectious diseases, poverty, domestic violence and discrimination on the basis of gender.

In summary, as a journal, we are committed to publishing work that aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals related to women, as well as the principles contained in the UN Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s & Adolescents’ Health (2016-30), i.e. reducing by one third premature death from non-communicable diseases and the promotion of mental health and wellbeing in women, particularly those experiencing large-scale demographic, epidemiological, socioeconomic and environmental transitions.