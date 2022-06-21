Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
King's College London
London , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Maternal Health
Department of Paediatrics, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan
Ibadan , Nigeria
Associate Editor
Maternal Health
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston , United States
Associate Editor
Maternal Health
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum
Belgaum , India
Associate Editor
Maternal Health