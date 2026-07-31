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Yale New Haven Health System
New Haven, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Maternal Health
Department of Paediatrics, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan
Ibadan, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Maternal Health
Department of Maternal and Child Health Nursing, Jordan University of Science and Technology
Irbid, Jordan
Associate Editor
Maternal Health
Obafemi Awolowo University
Ife, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Maternal Health