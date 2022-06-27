Scope

The Contraception and Family Planning section of Frontiers in Global Women’s Health publishes high-quality basic, clinical and translational research across the field of contraceptive health, an important part of women’s health that aims to tackle key components of gender inequity, including unintended pregnancy, unsafe abortion, and lack of access to family planning. Sustainable Development Goal 5, to “achieve gender equality and empower women and girls”, highlights the importance of giving women the power to make their own decisions regarding sexual relations and contraceptive use and this section provides a global platform for multidisciplinary research advancing these goals.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Novel contraceptive technologies

• Impact of contraception on women’s health

• Qualitative and mixed-methods research on contraceptive use

• Access to contraception and abortion care

• Barriers to use of and access to contraception and abortion,

• Global health perspectives on contraception, particularly research from low-middle income countries

Papers that are out of the scope of the section include:

• Those focusing on sexually transmitted infections, which would more appropriate for the HIV and STIs section of Frontiers in Reproductive Health

• Papers looking at access to reproductive care other than contraception or abortion