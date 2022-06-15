Scope

The Contraception and Family Planning section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing women's health through contraceptive health and family planning.

Led by expert researchers, the Contraception and Family Planning section welcomes submissions in various domains of contraceptive health, which address key components of gender inequity.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

access to contraception and abortion care

barriers to use of and access to contraception and abortion

global health perspectives on contraception

impact of contraception on women's health

novel contraceptive technologies

qualitative and mixed-methods research on contraceptive use

unintended pregnancy

unsafe abortion

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of contraceptive health and family planning, aiming to empower women and girls in making informed decisions regarding their reproductive health.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, particularly from low-middle income countries, to support the achievement of gender equality and empowerment of women and girls and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Contraception and Family Planning section does not consider papers focusing on sexually transmitted infections, unless they are directly related to contraceptive health and family planning. Additionally, submissions that solely address access to reproductive care other than contraception or abortion, demographic health, or statistical analysis without relevance to contraception or family planning will not be considered. Furthermore, cross-sectional studies and regional studies that do not address contraception or family planning issues are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of contraceptive health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.