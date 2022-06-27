Scope

The specialty section on Maternal Health is focused on pregnancy and childbirth. Complications of pregnancy such as pre-eclampsia are a hugely significant problem worldwide and it is imperative that factors contributing to these, such as pre-existing conditions and preconception and interpregnancy health are investigated and addressed. Sustainable Development Goal 3 highlights the importance of reducing global maternal mortality and research that directly focuses on this target is particularly welcome in the section. With this in mind, we encourage submissions with a global health approach to maternal health as well as those from studies taking place in low and middle-income countries. With the exception of case reports, all study designs are of interest, including mixed-methods and wholly qualitative research.

We are particularly interested in research related to:

· pre-conception and inter-pregnancy care;

· the diagnosis and care of pre-existing conditions that increase the risk of complications during pregnancy;

· the interaction between mental and physical health;

· pregnancy implications for long-term health;

· the patient perspective;

· midwifery;

· public health;

· quality of care;

· labor and delivery;

· antenatal care;

· postnatal care; and

· manuscripts that take a multi-morbidity, unsiloed approach.

Submissions looking at maternal mental health should be submitted to the Women's Mental Health specialty section. In addition, those that look at maternal health in the context of fertility treatments, should be submitted to the Assisted Reproduction section of Frontiers in Reproductive Health. Manuscripts looking specifically at child health are not in scope for this section.