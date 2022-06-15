Scope

The Maternal Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on improving pregnancy and childbirth outcomes. This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of maternal health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Led by Dr. Tabassum Firoz MD from Yale Newhaven Health - Bridgeport Hospital, USA, the Maternal Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of maternal health, which aim to enhance understanding and address challenges related to pregnancy and childbirth.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include the full continuum of pregnancy from preconception to postpartum such as:

antenatal care

diagnosis and care of pre-existing conditions affecting pregnancy

interaction between mental and physical health

inequalities and disparities in maternal health

labor and delivery

maternal mortality and morbidity

models of care

patient perspective

postnatal care

pre-conception and inter-pregnancy care

pregnancy implications for long-term health

quality of care

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about factors contributing to maternal health and strategies for reducing complications during pregnancy and childbirth.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions addressing global maternal mortality and morbidity and which support and advance SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 5 (Gender Equality).

Studies primarily focused on child health are outside the scope of this section. All study designs, except for case reports, are of interest. The section welcomes multidisciplinary submissions and qualitative studies.