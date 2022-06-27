Scope

The Quality of Life section of Frontiers in Global Women’s Health publishes high-quality multidisciplinary clinical, applied and translational research that focuses upon the health-related quality of life of women from across the world. Health-related quality of life measurement helps to understand the subjective and multidimensional ways in which health conditions, their associated treatments, health perceptions and policy can impact upon a person’s daily functioning, and their ability to lead a fulfilling life. As such, it can play an integral role in shaping the way that healthcare services are delivered and prioritised and the care that individuals receive. This is particularly important for women living in poverty and low- and middle-income countries, where healthcare services and treatments may be absent or more difficult to access. This interdisciplinary forum aims to publish excellent research in the following areas as applied to global women’s health, but not limited to:

Health Outcomes

- Quality of life in the context of therapies or interventions

-Quality of life in the context of specific health conditions – including physical and learning

disabilities

- Quality of life and patient/health care practitioner decision-making

Methodological Studies

- Quality of life outcome measure development and evaluation – including measures which seek to measure other related concepts such as burden of treatment

- Quality of life and cross-cultural validation and translation studies

- The use of innovative methods to measure and capture quality of life issues

Policy

- Quality of life measurement in the context of health economic evaluations

- Quality of life and surveillance/program evaluations

The section will cover research on women of all ages, including girls and adolescents.

The section will consider all types of research designs and methodologies (i.e. quantitative, qualitative, mixed methods, clinical trials, pilot and feasibility studies, patient and public involvement in research, and systematic reviews). Whilst health-related quality of life measurement is typically perceived as a multi-dimensional, holistic concept (e.g. encompassing dimensions such as physical, psychological, social and role functioning to name a few), studies that focus upon one aspect of quality of life e.g. pain, will also be considered. However, those that focus purely on one aspect of women’s mental health (e.g. depression) are out of scope and should be submitted to the Women’s Mental Health section of the journal.