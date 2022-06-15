Scope

The Quality of Life section is dedicated to publishing research focused on improving the quality of life of women and girls of all ages.

Led by Professor Georgina Jones from Leeds Beckett University, UK, the Quality of Life section welcomes submissions in the various domains of global women's health, which address the impact of variables such as health conditions, interventions, and wider social, economic and cultural factors on women’s daily functioning and their ability to lead a fulfilling life. Quality of life is defined by the World Health Organization as “an individual’s perception of their position in life in the context of the culture and value systems in which they live and in relation to their goals, expectations, standards and concerns” (WHO).

Topics considered in the scope of this section include studies using quality of life as a primary outcome as measured by patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs):

the impact of specific health interventions on health-related quality of life

the impact of specific health conditions – including physical and learning disabilities – on health-related quality of life

quality of life and patient/health care practitioner decision-making

quality of life measurement in the context of health economic evaluations

quality of life and surveillance/program evaluations

Furthermore, the section will consider methodological approaches to the assessment of quality of life in global women’s health including, but not limited to:

quality of life impacts and lived experience explored using qualitative or mixed methods

quality of life outcome measure development and evaluation – including measures of related concepts such as burden of treatment

quality of life and cross-cultural validation and translation studies

the use of innovative methods to measure and capture quality of life issues in women

PROMs as a tool to assess quality of life e.g. using disease-specific, generic and/or preference-based tools

PROM methods for capturing quality of life outcomes, such as comparing paper-based versus e-PROMs, and the delivery of PROMs in routine clinical care

Finally, the section welcomes studies exploring the determinants of women’s quality of life more broadly, including but not limited to:

achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and the impact women’s health and wellbeing

the impact of economic and social factors on women’s health and wellbeing, including access to services, cultural attitudes towards women and gender-based violence

lifestyle factors and their impact on women’s health and wellbeing including nutrition, sleep, exercise, and work

The Quality of Life section does not consider submissions focusing on cancer screening or medical practice management unless they directly address the multidimensional aspects of quality of life, including physical, psychological, and social well-being. Studies that do not have a relevance to the improvement or assessment of quality of life in the context of global women's health and well-being are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of global women's health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.