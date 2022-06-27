Scope

The specialty section on Sex and Gender Differences in Disease of Frontiers in Global Women’s Health publishes high-quality basic, clinical, applied, and translational research across the field of sex and gender in medicine. It is increasingly clear that there are important sex and gender differences in virtually every aspect of health and disease, ranging from differences in disease prevalence and presentation to health seeking behaviour, treatment and prognosis. This section of the journal seeks to publish excellent research on any aspect of health and disease focused on understanding and addressing sex differences and gender disparities in health care, with the ultimate goals of improving health outcomes for women (and men) and reducing healthcare inequalities globally.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

- Sex and gender differences in disease prevalence and presentation

- Sex and gender differences in diagnosis and prognosis

- Sex and gender differences in health care, including behaviour, access, and delivery

- Sex and gender differences in risk factors and disease aetiology

- Sex and gender differences in treatment, including effectiveness, adherence, and adverse effects

- Biological, social, behavioural or other factors underpinning sex and gender differences in medicine

- Interventions or strategies to address sex and gender differences in medicine

- Policies and practices in sex and gender medicine

- Translation of sex and gender medicine to practice and policy

Papers that are out of the scope of the section include:

- Those focusing on areas exclusively relevant for one of the sexes or genders, some of which may be more appropriate for other sections of Frontiers in Global Women’s Health or for Frontiers in Reproductive Health.

- While we do not exclude basic research, such submissions are out of the scope of the section if the global relevance is limited.