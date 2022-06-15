Scope

The Sex and Gender Differences in Disease section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing sex differences and gender disparities - including cisgender and transgender people - in disease and health care.

Led by Dr. Sanne Peters from Imperial College London, the Sex and Gender Differences in Disease section welcomes submissions in various domains health, which aim to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare inequalities globally.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological, social, behavioral or other factors underpinning sex and gender differences in health and healthcare

interventions or strategies to address sex and gender differences in medicine

policies and practices in sex and gender medicine

sex and gender differences in diagnosis and prognosis

sex and gender differences in disease prevalence and presentation

sex and gender differences in health care, including health seeking behavior, access, and delivery

sex and gender differences in risk factors and disease etiology

sex and gender differences in treatment, including effectiveness, adherence, and adverse effects

translation of sex and gender medicine to practice and policy

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Sex and Gender Differences in Disease section does not consider submissions that focus on areas exclusively relevant for one sex or gender, and those with limited global relevance. However, basic research is not excluded, as long as it has a clear focus on the relationship between sex or gender and disease outcomes, and provides a comprehensive understanding of the underlying biological, psychological, or social factors contributing to these differences.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sex and gender differences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.