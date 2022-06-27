Scope

The Women’s Mental Health section of Frontiers in Global Women’s Health publishes high quality multidisciplinary research across basic and applied clinical plus translational research, devoted to improving the mental health of women. Women’s mental health as a specialist field within health has been somewhat neglected to date. This section of the Journal aims to encourage the publication of work that considers the complex biological, psychological and environmental factors that create and perpetuate mental ill health in women. We aim to publish excellent research on new insights into the causes of mental health issues in women as well as publishing high quality work on innovative preventative and treatment approaches for mental illness in girls and women. This Journal section’s mission is to improve women’s mental health through education, information dissemination and sharing, thereby increasing global networking. We aim to provide a wide-reaching platform for publications in discovery science research, clinical work and public health studies – all focussed on women’s mental health.

Areas covered include, but are not limited to:

· Women’s mental health across the lifespan

· Special impacts of mental illnesses on women, including risk and protective factors

· Mental health and women’s roles in the workplace, relationships, family and society

· The causes, effects and elimination of domestic violence and abuse of women

· The prevention of mental diseases or disorders in women

· New approaches to the early detection of mental ill health in women.

· Interactions between physical illness and mental health in women.

· New and/or tailored treatments of mental illnesses in women

· Basic sciences relevant to women’s mental health

· Population studies relevant to women’s mental health

· Cultural impacts on women’s mental health

· Perinatal mental health