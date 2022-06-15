Scope

The Women's Mental Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing the understanding, prediction, prevention and treatment of mental health issues in women.

Led by Professor Jayashri Kulkarni from Monash University, Australia, the Women's Mental Health section welcomes submissions in the various domains of women's mental health, which address the complex interplay between biological, psychological, and environmental factors that create and perpetuate mental ill health in women and girls.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic sciences relevant to women's mental health

cultural impacts on women's mental health

interactions between physical illness and mental health in women

mental health and women's roles in the workplace, relationships, family, and society

new and/or tailored treatments of mental illnesses in women

new approaches to the early detection of mental ill health in women

neurobiological studies, preclinical and clinical, relevant to women's mental health

perinatal mental health

population studies relevant to women's mental health

prevention of mental diseases or disorders in women

special impacts of mental illnesses on women, including risk and protective factors

women's mental health across the lifespan

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various factors and approaches that contribute to the improvement of women's mental health.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).

The Women's Mental Health section does not consider submissions focusing on cross-sectional research methods or geographical studies unrelated to mental health. However, studies that explore family management and its relevance to women's mental health are welcome. Additionally, while the section primarily focuses on the unique mental health needs and experiences of women, research that provides valuable insights into the broader context of mental health and gender equality may also be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of women's mental health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.