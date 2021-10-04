Scope

The Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, and Hematology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the latest advancements in genetic and cellular interventions, particularly in the context of hematology.

Led by Dr. Savita Rangarajan from the University of Southampton, the Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, and Hematology section welcomes submissions in various domains of gene and cell therapies, which connect the understanding of their applications in hematological disorders and disease management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

blood disorders

gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9

hematologic cancers

hematopoiesis

innovative approaches in cell therapy, including CAR-T cell therapy and stem cell transplantation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of gene and cell therapies with hematology, aiming to contribute to the development of novel treatments and improved disease management strategies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the gene therapy, cell therapy, and hematology, focusing on blood disorders, gene editing technologies, hematologic cancers, hematopoiesis, and innovative approaches in cell therapy, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gene and cell therapies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.