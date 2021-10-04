Scope

The Immunobiology and Immunotherapy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of immunology and immunotherapy in immuno-hematology.

Led by Dr. Angela Fleischman from the University of California, Irvine, the Immunobiology and Immunotherapy section welcomes submissions in various domains of immuno-hematology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

auto-immunity

cancer immunology

car-t therapy

chemotherapy

regenerative therapies

stem cell transplantation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the focus area of immunobiology and immunotherapy, contributing to the advancement of this rapidly evolving and important field in medical science.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the auto-immunity, cancer immunology, car-t therapy, chemotherapy, regenerative therapies, stem cell transplantation, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immuno-hematology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.