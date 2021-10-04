Mission & scope

The Frontiers in High Performance Computing Journal, sponsored by Frontiers, the leading Open Access and Open Science Platform, aims to cover all areas of high performance computing with a set of carefully chosen sections with leading section, associate, and review editors. We also solicit papers on applications using high performance systems and studies of their performance including benchmarks. We believe that Frontiers is a leading-edge journal platform supporting in a first-class fashion topic-based (special issue) open-access publication. This will enable us to quickly publish high-quality impactful articles. Not all the sections are set up but we intend focus on:

• Architecture and Systems

• High Performance Big Data Systems

• Cloud Computing

• Parallel, and Distributed Systems

• Algorithms

• Performance Measuring

• HPC Technology

• HPC Applications

• Fog and Edge Computing

• HPC with AI

State of Practice, and a catchall of “At Large” for areas like fault-tolerance and security. High performance computing is an essential enabler of initiatives like AI for Science and the study of Climate change. We hope this journal will help such important initiatives succeed. There are a number of ways you can contribute to the journal:

• Propose a Research Topic

• Submit a manuscript to the journal

• Apply to join the Editorial Board of a section as an Associate or Review Editor

• Recommend a new Specialty Section for inclusion in the journal