Mission & scope

Frontiers in High Performance Computing is a multidisciplinary journal that covers all aspects of high-performance computing.

Led by Field Chief Editor Geoffrey Fox from the University of Virginia, Frontiers in High Performance Computing welcomes research contributions in various domains of high-performance computing, bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical applications. Topics include, but are not limited to:

algorithms

architecture and systems

cloud computing

fog and edge computing

HPC applications

HPC technology

HPC with AI

high-performance big data systems

parallel and distributed systems

performance measurement

The journal aims to encourage HPC applications enabling AI for Science and Climate Change studies, as it aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and 13: Climate Action. By promoting research in high-performance computing, the journal contributes to building resilient infrastructure, fostering innovation, and supporting sustainable industrialization, as well as mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Manuscripts that do not fall within the scope of high-performance computing or its applications are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in High Performance Computing is dedicated to advancing developments in the field of high-performance computing by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.