geoffrey fox
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in High Performance Computing
Northwestern University
Evanston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
HPC Applications
Purdue University
West Lafayette, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cloud Computing
University of A Coruña
A Coruña, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Dr Jeyan Thiyagalingam
Didcot, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Benchmarking
Los Alamos National Laboratory (DOE)
Los Alamos, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Michigan State University
East Lansing, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (DOE)
Oak Ridge, United States
Associate Editor
HPC Applications
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (DOE)
Livermore, United States
Associate Editor
Benchmarking
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (DOE)
Oak Ridge, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
Data Science and Learning Division, Argonne National Laboratory (DOE)
Lemont, United States
Associate Editor
Big Data and AI
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Big Data and AI
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software
University of Connecticut, Stamford
Stamford, United States
Associate Editor
Cloud Computing
Sandia National Laboratories
Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States
Associate Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software