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University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in High Performance Computing
Northwestern University
Evanston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
HPC Applications
Purdue University
West Lafayette, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cloud Computing
University of A Coruña
A Coruña, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Parallel and Distributed Software