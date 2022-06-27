Mission & scope

Frontiers in Human Dynamics publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research that aims to address the sociological and demographic patterns of resilience and adaptation to our ever-changing societies and environment. Three key areas of focus are:

Human response to global change

The modification of our environment to pave the way for our needs as consumers has resulted in unprecedented environmental challenges. We encourage submissions investigating the interrelation of our needs and the environment, the impact on our societies and the ability/inability of humans to respond to global change.

Modernization of our societies

We are witnessing a surge of socio-urban innovations, including gentrification, digitalization, and automation of jobs. The journal explores how these developments are transforming our societies; informing our cultural, personal and social identities; and reducing or reinforcing inequalities.

Social impact and identity issues

Economic opportunities and growing disparities between rural and urban areas are influencing migration on a global scale. Political tension and transboundary resource-use also lead to conflict and refugeeism. We welcome studies from all aspect of these population shifts, from displacement of people(s) to persistent inequalities of race, ethnicity, gender and class worldwide.