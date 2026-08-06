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Kozminski University
Warsaw, Poland
Specialty Chief Editor
Social Networks
Independent researcher
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Social Networks
Kozminski University
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Social Networks
Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Social Networks