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University of Oslo
Oslo, Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Environment, Politics and Society
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
Kumasi, Ghana
Associate Editor
Environment, Politics and Society
KTH Environmental Humanities Laboratory
Stockholm, Sweden
Associate Editor
Environment, Politics and Society
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala, Sweden
Associate Editor
Environment, Politics and Society