Scope

The Digital Impacts section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the influence of digital technology on human lives and society.

Led by Dr. Peter Tolmie from the University of Siegen, the Digital Impacts section welcomes submissions regarding how advancements in digital technology have had a shaping influence upon people’s lives and society, for good or ill.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

communication and communicative practices

commerce, finance, and the conduct of transactions

construction and the environment

consumption

entertainment and the pursuit of leisure

health and education

human interaction

industry, industrialization, and production

the world of work and working practices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth reflection upon how the dynamic process of digitalization has brought about change in life and society.

The section particularly welcomes submissions that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related to: health and education (SDGs 3 and 4); economic growth (SDG 8); infrastructure and industrialization (SDG 9); inequality (SDG 10); cities and human occupation (SDG 11); sustainable consumption and production (SDG 12); and peace, justice and strong institutions (SDG 16).

The Digital Impacts section does not consider submissions that fail to explicitly analyse and reflect upon how digital technologies have had (or may have) an influence on society, or their implications for individuals and communities. Studies that focus solely on traditional, non-digital aspects of human life without exploring their intersection with digital technologies and their effects on areas such as work, industry, consumption, commerce, construction, health, education, communication, human interaction, and entertainment are outside the scope of this section. At the same time, submissions that focus exclusively upon the technical aspects of digital technology and its design without exploring its human and social implications will also be considered out of scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of digital technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.