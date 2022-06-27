Scope

The uptake of digital technology over the past 40 years has had one of the most profound impacts upon human activity, relationships, and organization since the industrial revolution. The digital has permeated many aspects of human life, from commerce and communication to the ways we work, consume food, and live together. People have had different responses to the pervasiveness of the digital. It is both embraced and resisted in equal measure. Yet, it is also indubitably here to stay. Digital Impacts focuses on the impact of the digital upon human lives and society, and on how its influence is continuing to transform the things we do.



We welcome interdisciplinary contributions regarding, but not limited to, the impact of the digital upon the following topics:

● The world of work and working practices;

● Industry, industrialization and production;

● Consumption;

● Commerce, finance and the conduct of transactions;

● Construction and the environment;

● Health and education;

● Communication and communicative practices;

● Human interaction;

● Entertainment and the pursuit of leisure.

Papers may also tackle topics in digitalization where they address the ways in which they have had an impact on human lives, e.g. automation, privacy and security, artificial intelligence, big data, and so on.

We equally welcome submissions that reflect upon the impact of the digital in relation to how we think about ourselves and society, for instance in terms of ethnicity, gender, class, family, and education.

Contributions may also reflect upon prevalent social themes such as inclusion and exclusion, identity, community, multiculturalism, diaspora, poverty and justice, human rights, sustainability, and so on.

Emphasis will be placed upon qualitative aspects, but quantitative studies are also welcome where they speak to qualitative outcomes.

Key to all papers will be a focus upon how the digital has had an impact on people. In other words, the papers should examine the dynamic process of digitalization and how it has wrought a change upon life and society.