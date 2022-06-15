Scope

The Environment, Politics and Society section is dedicated to publishing research focused on interdisciplinary studies exploring the complex relationship between society and nature.

Led by Dr. Andrea Nightingale from the University of Oslo, the Environment, Politics and Society section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental studies, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from the interaction between human and natural systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

conflicts and governance

embodied experiences of environmental change

intersectionality, power, and politics

knowledges, imaginaries, and the everyday

political ecology and neoliberalism

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the dynamic interplay between social, political, and environmental factors.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the political ecology, conflicts and governance, intersectionality, power, and politics, knowledges, imaginaries, and the everyday, and embodied experiences of environmental change in SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), 15 (Life on Land), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The Environment, Politics and Society section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the intersection of environmental issues, political processes, and societal implications. Studies that are purely technical or clinical, without addressing the broader context of environmental challenges and their societal and political dimensions, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental studies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.