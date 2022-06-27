Main content

Scope Environment, Politics and Society welcomes inter-disciplinary contributions on society-nature questions that encompass the variety of disciplines and topics within the field. The section is committed to fostering novel and cutting-edge responses to historical and present challenges including: governance of resources, land use and tenure, conservation and biodiversity, marine environments, fossil fuels and green energy, nature tourism, climate change adaptation and mitigation, resource extraction, and environmental ethics. Contributions may focus on empirical, theoretical or methodological dimensions of our changing human and more-than-human world. Approaches to these topics include but are not limited to:



● Political ecology and neoliberalism;

● Conflicts and governance;

● Intersectionality, power and politics;

● Knowledges, imaginaries and the everyday;

● Embodied experiences of environmental change.



The specialty section reflects the plurality of ontological and epistemological approaches to society-environment dynamics that have helped to bring vibrancy to political ecology including historical materialism, critical realism, science and technology studies (STS), cultural politics, feminist and queer theory, political ontologies, posthumanism, socioecological systems, sustainability science, and social construction framings. Novel theoretical and empirical approaches are encouraged but should be focused on environment or nature broadly defined.



Conceptualisations that capture the complexity and dynamism of socionatures remain unsatisfying and often contained within specific debates. Environment, Politics and Society seeks to bring these debates into conversation with each other and push the boundaries of how we imagine and research the world. Frontiers in Human Dynamics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

