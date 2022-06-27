Main content

Scope In 2019, UNHCR announced that the number of people displaced in the world had reached the highest number ever at 70.8 million. Causes of displacement are multiple and complex –armed conflicts, persecution and discrimination (including gender-based forms of violence), structural violence and inequality. Whilst the number of people forced to move from their homes increases, the responses to displacement, both national and international, are still not sufficient to offer protection and security to refugees.



Refugees and Conflict welcomes articles which contribute to new understanding of the causes of forced displacement and the experiences of refugees, as well as exploring both international, national and local responses to refugees from international organisations, governments and NGOs, as well as from the general public. We are interested in how refugees are represented in politics and the media, and how these representations condition and shape policy and public responses. Finally, we encourage submission of articles which consider refugees not only as victims of the circumstances which have caused their displacement, but also as actors. How do refugees themselves see their situation? How do they plan their strategies both for flight and for integration into new societies? Across all of these questions and issues, the section will take an approach which highlights differences of gender, sexual orientation, class, ethnicity, race, nationality, age, ability and so on, to ensure that neither refugees, nor host communities are considered as homogeneous and monolithic, and that the impacts of all of these socially constructed differences on the experience of displacement and migration are fully considered. Frontiers in Human Dynamics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

