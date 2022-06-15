Scope

The Social Networks section publishes research on how social networks — digital and beyond — influence education, work, innovation, institutions, and broader social change.

Led by Dr. Dariusz Jemielniak from Kozminski University, the Social Networks section welcomes submissions in the various domains of fields such as information studies, new media, journalism, sociology, psychology, organization studies, economics, anthropology, computer and data science, and internet studies, which address the challenges and big questions of social networks.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

complex network analysis, spatial SNA, and GIS

echo chambers, filter bubbles, and new group dynamics

emerging patterns of social networks

misinformation and disinformation online

open collaboration and collaborative society

peer production and its effects on society

platform capitalism and the gig economy

social mechanisms behind online behaviors

social networking platforms and alienation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of social networks and their impact on society.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of social networks, online behaviors, open collaboration, peer production, platform capitalism, misinformation, echo chambers, and complex network analysis in relation to SDGs 4 (Quality Education), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).

The Social Networks section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on social network analysis, theory, or application. Studies that do not demonstrate a strong connection to social network concepts or methodologies, or those that primarily emphasize fields unrelated to the various domains mentioned in the in-scope areas, will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fields such as information studies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.